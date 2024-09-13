SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $404,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 792 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,932 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $713,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,004 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 931,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $454,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $481.00 to $647.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $588.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $543.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $607.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $566.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.06.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,029.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

