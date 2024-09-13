SYM FINANCIAL Corp Invests $298,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,010 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 56.1% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 85.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.68.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $148.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

