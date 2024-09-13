SYM FINANCIAL Corp Takes $242,000 Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1,032.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 96,434 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 387,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 96,200 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $2,263,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,854,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,825,000 after acquiring an additional 166,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 105,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC opened at $29.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.28.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

