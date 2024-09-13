Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) CFO Sells $78,444.80 in Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) CFO Lou Ferraro sold 5,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $78,444.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

Synchronoss Technologies stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. 98,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,871. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $151.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.39. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Synchronoss Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 531,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 41,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 20,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.