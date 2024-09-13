Syntrinsic LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Syntrinsic LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.7% of Syntrinsic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Syntrinsic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,802 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,654,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,268,000 after buying an additional 295,705 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,154,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,964,000 after buying an additional 200,712 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,755,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,126,000 after acquiring an additional 42,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,531,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,562,000 after acquiring an additional 24,975 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $60.73 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $61.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.02.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.