Syntrinsic LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Syntrinsic LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Syntrinsic LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 109.7% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth about $133,000.

EWC stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average is $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $40.51.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

