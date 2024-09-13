Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) CFO Jason Haas Acquires 35,363 Shares

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Haas acquired 35,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $54,812.65. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,915 shares in the company, valued at $92,868.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Haas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, Jason Haas bought 45,344 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $76,177.92.

SYRS stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $8.17.

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.09. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,656.34% and a negative return on equity of 850.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SYRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $91,000. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 576.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 144,869 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,166,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

