Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3,159.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $841,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $916,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 597,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,674,000 after acquiring an additional 62,556 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 139,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 70,660 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $76.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SYY

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.