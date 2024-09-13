T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,043 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,609,000 after acquiring an additional 109,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 65,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 22,533 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,712,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,078 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $104.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.52. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $122.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

