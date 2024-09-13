Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Down 0.2%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $161.99 and last traded at $162.12. 3,581,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 15,715,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

