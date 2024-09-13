TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Short Interest Down 45.6% in August

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Trading Down 3.2 %

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $36.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11.

About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Qatar, Macedonia, Macedonia, Latvia, Croatia, Tunisia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

