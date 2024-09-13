TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Short Interest Down 45.6% in August

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Trading Down 3.2 %
TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $36.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11.
About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.