TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM) Short Interest Update

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 176.1% from the August 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
TCTM Kids IT Education Stock Performance
TCTM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. 2,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53. TCTM Kids IT Education has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $2.99.
TCTM Kids IT Education Company Profile
