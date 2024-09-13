TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM) Short Interest Update

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 176.1% from the August 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TCTM Kids IT Education Stock Performance

TCTM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. 2,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53. TCTM Kids IT Education has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $2.99.

TCTM Kids IT Education Company Profile

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of IT-focused education services in Mainland China. It offers supplementary science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education programs to young children aged between three and eighteen through online teaching models and instructors from online or offline learning centers.

