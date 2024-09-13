TD Cowen Lowers Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $80.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WDC. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.05.

Shares of WDC opened at $63.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.23. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $81.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $27,059.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,873,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $134,391.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,019,957.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,642 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,728,000 after acquiring an additional 91,901 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 315,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,901,000 after acquiring an additional 20,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

