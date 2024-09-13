TD Cowen Reiterates Hold Rating for First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

TD Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

FWRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of FWRG opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $905.60 million, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.68.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.65 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,030,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,046,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,032,000 after buying an additional 321,375 shares during the last quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 275.3% during the first quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 412,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after buying an additional 302,878 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 26.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,545,000 after buying an additional 281,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,674,000 after buying an additional 255,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.