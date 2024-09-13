Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Cormark

Cormark cut shares of Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Tecsys’ FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Tecsys to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Tecsys stock opened at C$41.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.93. The company has a market cap of C$611.12 million, a PE ratio of 392.90 and a beta of 0.67. Tecsys has a fifty-two week low of C$24.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.78.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.10. Tecsys had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of C$43.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tecsys will post 0.4596935 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Tecsys’s payout ratio is 320.00%.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

