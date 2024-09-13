Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Gap Down to $0.94

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.94, but opened at $0.92. Tellurian shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 10,740,486 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Tellurian Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 129.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tellurian

In other Tellurian news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler sold 1,000,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tellurian

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 174.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,833,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,380,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149,531 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,230 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 4,704.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Tellurian by 343.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,452,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,124,976 shares during the period. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

