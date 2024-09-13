Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 13.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00). 150,109,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 530% from the average session volume of 23,839,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

Tertiary Minerals Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.50.

About Tertiary Minerals

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

