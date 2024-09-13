Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,064,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $7,844,757,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after buying an additional 1,125,329 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 21,816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after buying an additional 5,875,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,051,613,000 after acquiring an additional 135,966 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $229.81 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $278.98. The stock has a market cap of $734.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.80 and its 200-day moving average is $194.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.03.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

