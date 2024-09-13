Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 0.5%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $226.32 and last traded at $228.73. 19,580,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 96,590,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.60.

Get Tesla alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.80 and a 200-day moving average of $194.45. The firm has a market cap of $731.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,064,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $7,844,757,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after buying an additional 5,875,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,051,613,000 after acquiring an additional 135,966 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.