Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) CFO Steven M. Burdick Sells 36,830 Shares

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $1,715,173.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,713.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 1.3 %

Tetra Tech stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.09. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.80 to $49.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.80 to $53.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

