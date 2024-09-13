Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given New $74.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.77.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBI opened at $68.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.01. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $72.07.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.02 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,812.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $82,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,812.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $876,400 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,927,000 after purchasing an additional 68,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,265,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,025,000 after buying an additional 80,311 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,106,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after buying an additional 547,336 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 87.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,219,000 after acquiring an additional 506,094 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 819,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,442,000 after acquiring an additional 59,132 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

