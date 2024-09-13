TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) Trading 3.1% Higher

TFI International Inc (OTCMKTS:TFIFF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $142.92 and last traded at $142.65. Approximately 224,829 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25,922% from the average daily volume of 864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.33.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.80.

TFI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

