TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) CEO Marc A. Stefanski Sells 20,000 Shares

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 20,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $256,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,263. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TFS Financial stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.82.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $191.15 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 418.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 585.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in TFS Financial by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

