Thalassa (LON:THAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.00

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 28 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.37), with a volume of 950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.35).
Thalassa Stock Up 5.7 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 25.23. The company has a market capitalization of £2.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13.
About Thalassa
Thalassa Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops software for the flying node bespoke seismic sensor system. It engages in the research and development of autonomous underwater vehicles. Thalassa Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Thalassa
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Thalassa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thalassa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.