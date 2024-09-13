THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the August 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
THC Biomed Intl Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:THCBF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 11,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,650. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. THC Biomed Intl has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.
About THC Biomed Intl
