THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the August 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

THC Biomed Intl Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:THCBF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 11,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,650. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. THC Biomed Intl has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

Get THC Biomed Intl alerts:

About THC Biomed Intl

(Get Free Report)

Read More

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It offers cannabis beverage shots, gummies, and biscuits under the THC KISS brand names, as well as pure cannabis sticks. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for THC Biomed Intl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THC Biomed Intl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.