The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.61

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.61 and last traded at $47.45, with a volume of 5166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BWIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWIN

The Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.56.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $339.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.95 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $161,269.29. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,698.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $161,269.29. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,698.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Morgan Roche sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $105,573.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,817 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,114.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,616 shares of company stock worth $21,947,676 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.