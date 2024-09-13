The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson Sells 20,453 Shares of Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $854,526.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,904,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,564,077.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Buckle Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.13. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $48.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.84.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Buckle by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 22,638 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Buckle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Buckle by 527.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

