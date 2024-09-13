The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $400.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CI. Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $387.00.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $362.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.04. The stock has a market cap of $102.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $370.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,740. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,006,348,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,731,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,333 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,208,593,000 after acquiring an additional 867,180 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $510,467,000 after acquiring an additional 600,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

