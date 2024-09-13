The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $474.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $490.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $517.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

