The Income & Growth VCT (IGV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on October 18th

The Income & Growth VCT (LON:IGV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of IGV stock opened at GBX 69 ($0.90) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 68.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 69. Income & Growth VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 65.50 ($0.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 75 ($0.98). The firm has a market cap of £184.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1,725.00 and a beta of 0.19.

The Income & Growth VCT plc is a venture capital trust. It invests in companies at various stages of development. The fund invests in unquoted and new and secondary issues of quoted companies, which already have a trading facility on the Alternative Investment Market or on OFEX. It primarily makes investments in support services, software and computer services and general retailers.

