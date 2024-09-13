The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.62. The Pebble Group has a 12-month low of GBX 48.60 ($0.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 100 ($1.31). The firm has a market cap of £92.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,866.67 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.65.

The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional products and related services to various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health, beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

