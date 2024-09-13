The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $74.53

Shares of The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.53 ($0.97) and traded as high as GBX 82.05 ($1.07). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 78.40 ($1.03), with a volume of 231,075 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

The Rank Group Price Performance

The Rank Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £379.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2,639.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 74.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The Rank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Rank Group

In related news, insider Richard Harris acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £22,800 ($29,815.61). Corporate insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

The Rank Group Company Profile

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and Enracha Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker, as well as electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, slot machine games, food and drink, and live entertainment.

