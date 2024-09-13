The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $74.53

Shares of The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.53 ($0.97) and traded as high as GBX 82.05 ($1.07). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 78.40 ($1.03), with a volume of 231,075 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Rank Group
The Rank Group Price Performance
The Rank Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The Rank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling at The Rank Group
In related news, insider Richard Harris acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £22,800 ($29,815.61). Corporate insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.
The Rank Group Company Profile
The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and Enracha Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker, as well as electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, slot machine games, food and drink, and live entertainment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Rank Group
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.