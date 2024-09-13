The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Update

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the August 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE SWZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.82. 1,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,380. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 36,192 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 554.8% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 182,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 154,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 323,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 31,596 shares during the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

