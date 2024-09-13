The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $244,754,000 after buying an additional 916,772 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,490,492,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,113,000 after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 175,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Walt Disney by 555.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 956,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $117,599,000 after purchasing an additional 810,923 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $89.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.80 billion, a PE ratio of 97.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.72.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

