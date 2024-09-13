The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 59,821 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for 0.7% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMB opened at $45.09 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $45.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average is $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

