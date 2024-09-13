Themes US R&D Champions ETF (NASDAQ:USRD) Short Interest Down 83.3% in August

Themes US R&D Champions ETF (NASDAQ:USRD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Themes US R&D Champions ETF Price Performance
Shares of USRD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656. Themes US R&D Champions ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 million, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.27.
About Themes US R&D Champions ETF
