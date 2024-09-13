Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 81.6% from the August 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theratechnologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THTX. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 362.9% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,906 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Theratechnologies by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 906,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 710,551 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Theratechnologies by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 113,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 44,825 shares during the last quarter.

Theratechnologies Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ THTX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 26,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,056. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. Theratechnologies has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $62.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies ( NASDAQ:THTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

