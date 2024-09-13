Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Onto Innovation worth $7,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ONTO opened at $193.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.34. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.98 and a 12 month high of $238.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.43 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.50%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ONTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Onto Innovation

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total transaction of $264,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.