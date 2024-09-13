Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $3.85 Million Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Open Text by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Open Text from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Open Text from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Open Text from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

OTEX opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $45.47.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Open Text had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Open Text’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.35%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

