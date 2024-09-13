Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $5.86 Million Holdings in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ATS were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ATS by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in ATS by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in ATS by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in ATS during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATS in the second quarter valued at $286,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ATS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ATS from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of ATS to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

ATS Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ATS stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84. ATS Co. has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $45.38.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $507.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.41 million. ATS had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 6.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that ATS Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

