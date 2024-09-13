Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLK. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE TLK opened at $20.11 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

