Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.69. 4,531,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 25,203,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
