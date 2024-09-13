Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 3,474,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 25,128,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Tilray Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tilray Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

