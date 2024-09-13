TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Receives “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $132.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.07.

Get TKO Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TKO Group

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO opened at $114.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.62. TKO Group has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $120.70.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TKO Group will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at $23,218,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 53.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the second quarter valued at $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 388.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 1,384.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TKO Group

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.