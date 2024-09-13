TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Short Interest Update

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TMC the metals Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TMCWW traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,557. TMC the metals has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

