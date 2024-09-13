TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Short Interest Update

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
TMC the metals Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:TMCWW traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,557. TMC the metals has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.
TMC the metals Company Profile
