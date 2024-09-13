TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Trading Up 0.8%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.52 and last traded at $32.84. Approximately 145,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 684,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

TORM Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average is $35.98.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.38 million. TORM had a net margin of 43.81% and a return on equity of 36.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that TORM plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TORM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.37%. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About TORM

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

