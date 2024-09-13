TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Up 59.0% in August

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, an increase of 59.0% from the August 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 638,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TORM stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 283,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,189. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98. TORM has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $40.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. TORM had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TORM will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.87%. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in TORM by 860.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,429,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,176 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TORM by 320.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,189,000 after purchasing an additional 964,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TORM by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,179,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,221,000 after purchasing an additional 85,937 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TORM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,306,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TORM by 38.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 669,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,945,000 after purchasing an additional 187,300 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

