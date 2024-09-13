Trade Desk’s (TTD) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $115.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $110.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.05.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $104.50 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $105.39. The company has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.95.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at $39,682,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at $18,337,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 599,163 shares of company stock worth $61,246,529. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Trade Desk by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

