TradeLink Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 7,655 Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Adtalem Global Education makes up about 1.6% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 478.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 16,848 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 14,994 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,656,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATGE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 28,301 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $2,143,517.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,959,137.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 28,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $2,143,517.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at $7,959,137.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $4,814,768.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,804 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,434.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,148 shares of company stock worth $10,363,696. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATGE stock opened at $72.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.72. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $80.18.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $409.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

