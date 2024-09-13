TradeLink Capital LLC Buys New Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $102.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $101.29 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus raised ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.24.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

